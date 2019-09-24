Armie Hammer & Dakota Johnson in Full Trailer for 'Wounds' Thriller

"I'm scared. You're scared, too…" Hulu has unveiled an official trailer for the indie thriller titled Wounds, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. The is the second film from acclaimed filmmaker Babak Anvari, following up Under the Shadow which also premiered at Sundance. The concept involves a bartender who picks up a phone left inside his bar, only to discover messages that start interacting with him and messing with his mind. "Disturbing and mysterious things" begin to happen. The thriller stars Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brad William Henke, Karl Glusman, Kerry Cahill, and Jim Klock. This received awful reviews at Sundance, and looks quite derivative in this trailer. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Babak Anvari's Wounds, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Disturbing and mysterious things begin happening to a New Orleans bartender (Armie Hammer) after he picks up a phone left behind in his bar. Wounds is both written and directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, director of the film Under the Shadow previously, as well as a number of short films. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival, and will next play at the London Film Festival this fall. Hulu will release Anvari's Wounds streaming exclusively starting on October 18th coming up soon. Who wants to see this?