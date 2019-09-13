Augie Duke in Official Trailer for 'Trauma is a Time Machine' B&W Film

"I have to become him, exactly him!" Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for the indie B&W drama Trauma is a Time Machine, which first premiered at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival last year where it won Best Director. The intimate indie film is the feature directorial debut of Angelica Zollo, daughter of Barbara Broccoli, and it's based on her own short film as well. Trauma is a Time Machine explores a woman named Helen's self destruction & healing from the traumatic after effects of rape within her relationship. She goes through many different steps to try and distract herself including denial, anger, distractions, and a taking on of her perpetrator in order to try and understand what happened to her. Starring Augie Duke as Helen, Gabe Fazio, Elizabeth A. Davis, and Ella Loudon. Might be worth a look if it's playing near you.

Trauma is a Time Machine follows a young woman named Helen (Augie Duke) who runs away from an abusive home and spends her life holding onto the secrets and pain of her past until she must face them when she is raped by her boyfriend. She then goes through many different steps to try and distract herself including denial, anger, and a taking on of her perpetrator, in order to try and understand exactly what happened to her. Trauma is a Time Machine is both written and directed by British filmmaker Angelica Zollo, making her feature directorial debut adapting her own short film of the same name. This premiered at the Marfa Film Festival and Art of Brooklyn Festival last year, and played at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Vertical will open Trauma is a Time Machine in select US theaters starting on September 20th.