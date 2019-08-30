Ava Michelle is a Tall Girl in Official Trailer for Netflix's Film 'Tall Girl'

"Face your fears, Jodi." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a drama titled Tall Girl, which is indeed about a tall girl. What an original name for this. Ava Michelle stars as Jodi, a girl in high school who is 73 inches tall - 6', 1". She's always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig, a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who's even taller than she is. Jodi's new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle. The cast includes Luke Eisner, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Berelc, Steve Zahn, Angela Kinsey, and Anjelika Washington. At first glance, this doesn't look any good - so campy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nzingha Stewart's Tall Girl, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Jodi (Ava Michelle), the tallest girl in her high school, has always felt uncomfortable in her own skin. But after years of slouching, being made fun of, and avoiding attention at all costs, Jodi finally decides to find the confidence to stand tall. Tall Girl is directed by American filmmaker Nzingha Stewart, making her feature directorial debut after lots of TV work previously including episodes of "Major Crimes" and "Grey's Anatomy". The screenplay is written by Sam Wolfson. Produced by Corey L. Marsh, McG, and Mary Viola. Netflix will release Stewart's Tall Girl streaming exclusively starting September 13th coming up. Anyone?