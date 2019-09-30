Awesome Full Trailer for Prequel 'The King's Man' with Ralph Fiennes

"While governments wait for orders, our people take action." 20th Century Fox has debuted the main full-length trailer for The King's Man, an exciting new prequel movie in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. The first teaser dropped in the summer, but this official trailer is even better. Damn this looks awesome! Once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, in this one we go back to the days of World War I, aka The Great War, to tell the origin story of "the very first independent intelligence agency." Taron Egerton as Eggsy isn't in this one, it's a whole new cast. Featuring an outstanding set of actors. Ralph Fiennes headlines, along with Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, plus Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. The more footage we see, the more impressed I am by this. Looking great so far! All the action seems thrilling in addition to the distinct look & feel of the film.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Vaughn's The King's Man here, to see the initial reveal again.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man movie arriving early 2020. The King's Man is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie and its sequel The Golden Circle, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is written by Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn, co-written by Karl Gajdusek; based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's The King's Man in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020 next year. How does it look? Who's in?