Awesome Trailer for Lo-Fi 'Cosmic Opera' Sci-Fi Film 'Blood Machines'

"Bring us back the moolah, or you and Lago will be in big trouble!" This looks awesome!! A full trailer has debuted for an indie sci-fi project titled Blood Machines, written and directed by Seth Ickerman. This French lo-fi sci-fi is actually a "medium-length" film coming in at 50 minutes, telling the story of an A.I. escaping its spaceship as a female ghost and challenging two blade runners into an galactic chase. Featuring a score by the synthwave artist Carpenter Brut. The film is a sequel to the music video Turbo Killer, the first collaboration between Brut and Ickerman. The full-length Blood Machines stars Elisa Lasowski, Anders Heinrichsen, Noémie Stevens, Christian Erickson, Joëlle Berckmans, and Natasha Cashman. I totally love the look of everything in this, from the Alien-inspired ship with gnarly teeth added, to the Blade Runner-esque grainy visuals that still have a unique style all their own. I'm really excited to watch this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ teasers / poster) for Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines, direct from YouTube:

You can learn even more about this sci-fi film by visiting its latest Kickstarter page, or the official website.

Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space… Blood Machines is directed by the French filmmaking team known as Seth Ickerman, their real names Raphaël Hernandez & Savitri Joly-Gonfard, both of the film Kaydara previously. This is a sequel the music video Turbo Killer by Carpenter Brut. Produced by Frédéric Fiore, Pedro Germán López Meza, and Alexis Perrin. With support through multiple crowdfunding campaigns. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest in the US, and also play at other genre festivals including Toronto After Dark Film Festival and Brooklyn Horror Fest. For more info, visit the film's official website. Stay tuned for more news on the release. How cool does it look?!