Badass Comic-Con Featurette for Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

"I hunt Terminators. You metal motherf*&ker!" Paramount has launched a badass new behind-the-scenes featurette for Terminator: Dark Fate, the big bad new Terminator movie taking us all the way back to James Cameron's original two movies. This promo is all about showing off how R-rated, intense, and action-packed this movie will be - it's relentless, they keep saying. It's a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, but with all kinds of different characters including more Terminators. Linda Hamilton returns as the first Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back again, along with Edward Furlong as the original John Connor. James Cameron is producing and is credited on the story - speaking in this video. The full cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Brett Azar as the new T-800, along with Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo, and Björn Freiberg. Lock & load. "It's R-rated, it's grim, it's gritty, it's fast, it's intense." Hoping this is as good as they're promising us.

Here's the new featurette (+ Japanese poster) for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate here, for the original reveal.

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day." This sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by American filmmaker Tim Miller, co-founder of Blur Studios, who went from VFX work to the director of the first Deadpool movie previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, and Justin Rhodes. Based on a story by James Cameron, and David S. Goyer & Justin Rhodes. Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison of Skydance. Paramount will release Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters everywhere starting November 1st this fall. <Full trailer soon>