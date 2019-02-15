Badass Second Trailer for J.C. Chandor's Heist Action 'Triple Frontier'

"We finally get to use our skills for our own benefit…" "Alright - let's do it." Not to be confused with Triple Threat, a different action film with a very similar name. Netflix has debuted the second official trailer for the action film Triple Frontier, about Special Forces team pulling off a crazy heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. This was in the works with Kathryn Bigelow directing for a while but finally got made at Netflix with Chandor instead. The screenplay is by Mark Boal, who worked with Bigelow on The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Triple Frontier stars an impressive ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Helund, Pedro Pascal, plus Adria Arjona, Sheila Vand, Christine Horn, and Reynaldo Gallegos. This is looking seriously badass - I just hope it lives up to its promise and hype based on all the footage in these two trailers. Bring it on, and bring home the bacon.

Here's the second official trailer (+ banner) for J.C. Chandor's Triple Frontier, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Chandor's Triple Frontier here, for even more footage.

A group of former Special Forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Helund, Pedro Pascal) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Triple Frontier is directed by American filmmaker J.C. Chandor, director of the films Margin Call, All Is Lost, and A Most Violent Year previously. The screenplay is written by J.C. Chandor and Mark Boal, from a story by Mark Boal. This has not premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else. Netflix will release Chandor's Triple Frontier streaming + in theaters starting in March 13th, 2019 next month. Who's down to see this?