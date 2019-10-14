Barak Hardley in Official Trailer for Dark Comedy 'Spell' Set on Iceland

"Didn't really plan this trip, I just had to… get away." Dark Star has released an official trailer for the film titled Spell, with a screenplay written by the lead actor Barak Hardley. "Featuring a new original song and forthcoming video from Weezer, a fun cameo from Weezer's frontman Rivers Cuomo, and a 'sparse, icey' score by Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, the surreal tale made its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival to great acclaim, bringing home the award for 'Best Ensemble Cast.'" This dark comedy, "bizzaro thriller" is about an American illustrator who runs out of medication while wandering the isolated Icelandic countryside - unsure if his compulsions are related to his disorder or if he's being forced to unlock ancient secrets. Starring Barak Hardley, with Jackie Tohn, Magnus Jonsson, and Birna Rún Eiríksdóttir.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Brendan Walter's Spell, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

After the death of his fiancée, an American illustrator (Hardley) runs out of medication while wandering the isolated Icelandic countryside - unsure if his compulsions are related to his disorder or if he's being forced to unlock ancient secrets. Spell is directed by Amercian filmmaker Brendan Walter, making his feature directorial debut after one short film and a number of music videos previously. The screenplay is written by actor Barak Hardley; from a story by Barak Hardley, Jon Lullo, and Brendan Walter. Featuring music by Patrick Stump. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pics will release Spell in select theaters starting on November 1st, then on VOD starting November 19th this fall.