Bates Wilder in 'The Great War' Trailer About Buffalo Soldiers of WWI

"My mom didn't want me dying in some white man's war." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie action war film titled The Great War, the latest from producer / director Steven Luke (aka Luke Schuetzle) - who also made the WWII movie The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland from last year. This next one from him is about a regiment of African-American "Buffalo Soldiers" deep behind enemy lines. During the last days of World War I, also known as "The Great War" at the time, a group of US soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to rescue a lost platoon stuck in enemy territory. The film stars Bates Wilder, Hiram Murray, Billy Zane, Rich Lowe, Bill Cooper, and Ron Perlman. It's clear that this Steven Luke guy knows how to put together a war flick, I just hope there's a worthwhile story to carry all this intense action.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Luke's The Great War, direct from Saban's YouTube:

During the final days of World War I in 1918, a regiment of daring African-American "Buffalo Soldiers" is trapped deep behind enemy lines. After one of these soldiers manages to escape, he’s ordered to join a select team of white troops, led by a battle-scarred officer, to find and rescue the survivors. Casting aside their racial differences, the determined men join forces to find their lost comrades in this gripping, action-filled tale of bravery and unity. The Great War, formerly known as Over There, is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Steven Luke (aka Luke Schuetzle), making his second feature film after directing the war film Wunderland previously. Produced by Steven Luke and Andre Relis. This premiered at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul Film Festival earlier this year. Saban Films will release Luke's The Great War in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 13th coming up this fall. Anyone interested in watching?