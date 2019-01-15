Beattie Edmondson in Full US Trailer for Lovable Pug Comedy 'Patrick'

"What was granny thinking? I don't like dogs!" Screen Media has released an official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Patrick, about a spoiled pug named Patrick who gets bequeathed to a young woman who is having some romantic troubles in her British life. As expected, the goofball pup provides some good laughs and plenty of pain, but he also helps her get back on track - with falling in love. This already opened in the UK last year, and we featured the UK trailer previously. Beattie Edmondson stars as Sarah, and the cast includes Ed Skrein, Emilia Jones, Jennifer Saunders, Meera Syal, Gemma Jones, Emily Atack, and Peter Davison. This looks super cute and kitschy, and perhaps just the perfect amount of campiness.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Mandie Fletcher's Patrick, in high def on Apple:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Mandie Fletcher's Patrick here, for even more footage.

Sarah (Beattie Edmondson) is a young woman whose life is in a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after. Yet, like it or not, her Grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoiled pug - Patrick. Surely she must have had her reasons, right? Patrick is directed by English filmmaker Mandie Fletcher, director of the films Deadly Advice and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie previously, as well as a lot of additional TV work. The screenplay is written by Vanessa Davies and Mandie Fletcher and Paul de Vos. The film already opened first in UK cinemas in the summer of last year. Screen Media Films will release Fletcher's Patrick in select theaters starting February 15th, 2019 next month. Who wants to watch this?