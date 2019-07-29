Ben Kinglsey is an Agent in First Trailer for Spy Film 'Spider in the Web'

"There are a lot of people out there who'd do anything to stop me from exposing the truth." Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for spy drama Spider in the Web, the latest film from Israeli filmmaker Eran Riklis (The Syrian Bride, Lemon Tree, Zaytoun, Shelter). This "riveting new spy drama in the vein of John Le Carré" stars Sir Ben Kingsley as an aging Mossad agent struggling to maintain his relevance. His bond with a younger operative sent to monitor him while he's on a secret mission in the heart of a troubled Europe is a reflection on human relationships as well as "on the Europe of today – fragile, troubled, under constant threats from the outside and in turmoil on the inside." Also starring Monica Bellucci, Makram Khoury, Filip Peeters, and Itay Tiran. This looks like a solid, action-y spy thriller with some big twists, but it also looks rather derivative without anything new to offer. Not much about this seems that interesting.

Here's the first official US trailer for Eran Riklis' Spider in the Web, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Adereth (Sir Ben Kinsgley), a once-lauded but aging field agent of the Israeli Mossad, is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Convinced that he’s been fabricating intelligence to maintain his relevance, they send a young operative, Daniel (Itay Tiran), to ensure that Adereth does not deviate from his mission to deliver crucial information he claims is waiting for him regarding a chemical weapons sale to a Middle Eastern dictatorship. That tip leads to the enigmatic Angela (Monica Bellucci), who is a target. A lover. An enemy. All? Neither? As the lines of trust are blurred, Adereth realizes the hunter may become the hunted in a world of mirrors and deceit. Spider in the Web is directed by veteran Israeli filmmaker Eran Riklis, of the films Zohar, Vulcan Junction, Pituy, The Syrian Bride, Lemon Tree, The Human Resources Manager, Dancing Arabs, Playoff, Zaytoun, and Shelter previously. The screenplay is by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Naccache. Vertical will release Riklis' Spider in the Web in select theaters + on VOD starting August 30th.