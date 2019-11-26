Ben Kingsley in First Teaser for 'Intrigo: Death of an Author' Adaptation

"How far are you prepared to go?" Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for a new crime-thriller trilogy called Intrigo from Sweden based on a series of novels. Following in the footsteps of The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo series, three sort-of-interconnected films have already been made back-to-back-to-back and will be released consecutively next year. The first film, titled Intrigo: Death of an Author, is set to be released in January in the US. Being called "one of the most unique storytelling experiences hitting theaters in 2020." Set in northern Europe including Sweden and the Netherlands, the trio of films deal with intimate portraits of crime. Benno Fürmann stars as a man who receives the last manuscript from a famous author who has disappeared. The cast in this one includes Ben Kingsley, Tuva Novotny, Elizabeth Counsell, Michael Byrne, Veronica Ferres, Ed Cooper Clarke, and Sandra Dickinson. This is a teaser for all three films - including Intrigo: Dear Agnes and Intrigo: Samaria - which will follow the first one next year.

Here's the first US teaser trailer for Daniel Alfredson's The Intrigo Anthology, direct from YouTube:

Based on the global best-seller by Hakan Nesser and starring Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley (Ghandi), this tense, riveting thriller will keep you guessing. After an author named David plots the seemingly accidental murder of his wife, her body is never recovered, and he’s convinced that she’s still alive. Meanwhile, as David translates the final novel by a writer who also died mysteriously, he finds himself attracted to the man’s sultry widow. Fact or fiction, life or death… in this tale, nothing is certain. Intrigo: Death of an Author, the first of three films as part of The Intrigo Anthology, is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Daniel Alfredson, of many films including Tic Tac, Straydogs, Wolf, Echoes from the Dead, Kidnapping Mr. Heineken, Blackway, plus the sequels The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest. The screenplay is by Daniel Alfredson and Birgitta Bongenhielm; adapted directly from the novels by Håkan Nesser. The films already opened in Germany in late 2018. Lionsgate will release this first film, Intrigo: Death of an Author, in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2020 early next year. The other two films will debut later in 2020 - stay tuned. First impression? Who's interested in this?