Bérénice Bejo & Alexander Fehling in New US Trailer for 'Three Peaks'

"Let's be friends again!" Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama title Three Peaks, or also Drei Zinnen in German. Made by German filmmaker Jan Zebeil, the film originally premiered in 2017 at the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals, then played at the Haifa, London, and Palm Springs Film Festivals. Not that anyone has been waiting, but it's finally getting an official US release this year. Three Peaks is a family drama that turns into a survival story, about three people hiking in the Italian Dolomites. Aaron wants to become a family with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old son, but high up in the Italian Dolomites, his attempts to win the boy's acceptance turn into a dangerous power game. "Three Peaks chips away at our darkest nightmares to reveal the everyday anxieties on which they feed." Indeed. Starring Bérénice Bejo, Alexander Fehling, and newcomer Arian Montgomery. This looks like it gets intense.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jan Zabeil's Three Peaks, direct from Greenwich's YouTube:

Fatherhood, suspicion, and resentment are a combustible mix in Jan Zabeil’s sophomore feature. German Aaron (Alexander Fehling) and his French girlfriend Léa (Bérénice Bejo) are in a new relationship, but her young son Tristan (Arian Montgomery) still imagines his mother reconciling with his American father. Their idyllic vacation in the soaring Italian Dolomites takes a dark turn as Aaron tries to fight to win over Tristan and cement his place in this family, while Léa wrestles with conflicting loyalties. The tug of war between Aaron and Tristan intensifies when the boy disappears into the mountains. As the family drama shifts into survival film, it’s unclear who's in the most danger. Three Peaks is both written and directed by German filmmaker Jan Zabeil, director of the film The River Used to Be a Man previously, as well as a few shorts. This premiered at the Locarno & Toronto Film Festivals in 2017, and also opened in Germany that year. Greenwich will release Zabeil's Three Peaks in select US theaters starting June 28th later this month.