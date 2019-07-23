Beware the Jangly Man in New 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer

"Now they will get the monster they all deserve." CBS Films has revealed another new trailer for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark horror movie, produced by Guillermo del Toro, based on the beloved scary stories book series. This is directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and it's also co-written by del Toro. This trailer features footage from all the different spooky stories that are part of the movie, but focuses on the "Jangly Man", who makes a big freaky appearance at the end with his jangly teeth and backwards creepy walking. Kill it! Kill it with fire! Ahhhh. Featuring a cast including Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Kathleen Pollard, and Gil Bellows. This is likely the final full trailer before the movie opens in theaters in a few weeks, and it looks like it's going to be worth seeing on the big screen. If you're not too scared… Well, are you? Are you?!

Here's the "Jangly Man" trailer for André Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, from YouTube:

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. A group of kids face their fears in order to save their town. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, in theaters this summer. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Trollhunter, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, with revisions by John August, Guillermo del Toro, Marcus Dunstan, and Patrick Melton. Based on Alvin Schwartz's book series of the same name. It's produced by Guillermo del Toro, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale, Sean Daniel, and Elizabeth Grave. CBS Films will release Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in theaters everywhere starting August 9th, 2019 later this summer. Freaked out yet? Who's still in?