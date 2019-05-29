Beware the Killer Dress in First Trailer for Peter Strickland's 'In Fabric'

"I don't normally wear this kind of thing." A24 has revealed a trailer for the indie horror film In Fabric, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to some solid acclaim. This odd, unique British thriller is about a "killer dress", also known as a cursed dress that kills the person who wears it as it passes from person to person in a London department store. "From acclaimed horror director Peter Strickland (the singular auteur behind the sumptuous sadomasochistic romance The Duke of Burgundy and auditory gaillo-homage Berberian Sound Studio) comes a truly nightmarish film, at turns frightening, seductive, and darkly humorous. Channeling voyeuristic fantasies of high fashion and bloodshed, In Fabric is Strickland’s most twisted and brilliantly original vision yet." This stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Caroline Catz, Julian Barratt, and Gwendoline Christie. Looks so twisted and crazy and unique.

Here's the first official trailer (+ three posters) for Peter Strickland's In Fabric, direct from A24's YouTube:

A lonely woman named Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), recently separated from her husband, visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life. She’s fitted with a perfectly flattering, artery-red gown — which, in time, will come to unleash a malevolent curse along with unstoppable evil, threatening everyone who comes into its path. In Fabric is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Peter Strickland, of the films Katalin Varga, Berberian Sound Studio, and The Duke of Burgundy previously; plus a segment of The Field Guide to Evil. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest, San Sebastian, Athens, Zurich, Montclair, Seattle, Sydney, Sitges, and London Film Festivals, plus AFI Fest. A24 will release Strickland's In Fabric in select US theaters sometime this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Who wants to try it on?