Bigfoot Reigns in First Trailer for Horror 'Hoax' Directed by Matt Allen

"There's something moving, I don't know what it is!" Epic Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the "this summer's biggest horror film" titled Hoax, another new bigfoot horror movie that looks quite gnarly. The film is about an investigative team that travels deep into the wilderness after a group of young campers are viciously murdered and linked to Bigfoot. If they work together they may live to prove the existence of Bigfoot, but what they discover may be more unexpected & dangerous than anything they could've imagined. Scary. The main ensemble cast includes Adrienne Barbeau, Brian Thompson, Ben Browder, Cheryl Texiera, Shoshana Bush, Hutch Dano, Matt Reidy, Anthony Ray Parker, Christopher Soren Kelly, Ryan Lee, Max Decker, Brian Landis Folkins, Karen Slack, & Shawn Rickel. This actually looks surprisingly quite epic, like they're trying to pull off making Predator for Bigfoot on an indie budget.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Matt Allen's Hoax, direct from Epic Pictures' YouTube:

An investigative team travels deep into the remote Colorado wilderness after a group of young campers are viciously murdered by what may be Bigfoot. While the highly specialized crew searches for evidence, they find themselves in a fight for survival against the legendary beast. What they encounter turns out to be more unexpected and dangerous than anything they could have ever imagined. Hoax is directed by American filmmaker Matt Allen, making his feature directorial debut after one short and other work as an assistant director. The screenplay is by Matt Allen and Scott Park. Produced by Mitch Dickman, Michael Haskins, and Matt Allen. This hasn't played at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Epic will release Allen's Hoax direct-to-VOD & Blu-ray starting August 20th this summer. Anyone excited for this?