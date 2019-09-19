Blake Lively Aims For Revenge in First Trailer for 'The Rhythm Section'

"I'm going to say this once - even if you succeed, it won't be worth it." Paramount has finally unveiled an official trailer for The Rhythm Section, an adaptation of the best-selling novel - the first book from the "Stephanie Patrick Thrillers" series by Mark Burnell. This film was originally scheduled to open at the end of the summer, but Paramount pushed it all the way back until late January in 2020. The Rhythm Section is about a woman who takes on the identity of an assassin in order to seek out and get revenge on those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, joined by Jude Law, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sterling K. Brown. This is a rather exciting first look at the international spy thriller, I love the music choice and the steely cold intensity of it all. She doesn't mess around - it has a very slick "tear it all down" vibe. Bring it on.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section, from Paramount's YouTube:

The Rhythm Section is an international spy thriller that follows the story of Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family. After she discovers that the crash was not accidental, she embarks on a mission to track down those responsible by assuming the identity of an assassin. The Rhythm Section is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Reed Morano, director of the films Meadowland and I Think We're Alone Now previously, as well as TV work including "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Power". The screenplay is written by Mark Burnell, adapted from Burnell's own book of the same name. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the same two who also produce the Bond movies at Eon. Paramount will release Morano's The Rhythm Section in theaters everywhere starting January 31st, 2020 at the beginning of next year. First impression? Who's into this?