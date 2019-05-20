Bloody Promo Trailer for Stranded on a Yacht Dark Comedy 'Harpoon'

"Better than Titanic!" Yellow Veil Pictures has debuted an official promo trailer for an indie dark comedy horror thriller titled Harpoon, the latest feature from Canadian filmmaker Rob Grant (Mon Ami, Desolate, Alive). This just premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival this year and is on the hunt for distributors at the Cannes Market, which is where this trailer comes from. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean due to suspicious circumstances. Sounds a bit like Holiday or The Boat, but maybe not entirely. Starring Christopher Gray, Munro Chambers, and Emily Tyra. The best part about this trailer is the ridiculous fake quotes they use throughout, mocking all the ridiculous quotes that usually appear in most trailers anyway. Ha. Good stuff.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ festival poster) for Rob Grant's Harpoon, direct from YouTube:

Harpoon is a black comedy about the rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension that amount when three best friends (Christopher Gray, Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra) find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. Harpoon is directed by Canadian editor / filmmaker Rob Grant, director of the films Yesterday, Mon Ami, Desolate, and Alive previously. The screenplay is also by Rob Grant, with Mike Kovac. This premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year, and also just played at the Chattanooga Film Festival and Calgary Underground Film Festival. Epic Pictures will release in the US, but no release dates is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?