Vulgar Red Band Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

"Let's kick some dicks!" Sony has revealed a brand new red band trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the hit zombie comedy Zombieland from 2009. It's an attempt at reminding everyone that this movie is hard-R – full of violence and swearing and zombies galore. But does anyone care if it just doesn't look good? The four from the original are back again: Emma Stone as Wichita, Abigail Breslin as Little Rock, Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, and Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus. Plus a cast featuring Zoey Deutch, Bill Murray, Rosario Dawson, Dan Aykroyd, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. Along with plenty of zombies. This is a much better trailer than the first one, but there's still not much that convinces me this will actually be worth seeing. Here's hoping? Maybe it'll be worth the wait?

Here's the official red band trailer for Ruben Fleischer's Zombieland: Double Tap, on Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Fleischer's Zombieland: Double Tap here, to see a bit more.

Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Zombieland: Double Tap is once again directed by American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who also directed the first Zombieland movie, as well as 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, and Venom previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham and Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (these two also wrote the original Zombieland screenplay). Produced by Gavin Polone. Sony Pictures will release Fleischer's Zombieland 2: Double Tap in theaters everywhere starting on October 18th this month. Looking good? Who's ready for more zombies?