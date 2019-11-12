Bloody Trailer for Belgian Zombie Comedy 'Yummy' Set in a Hospital

"They wanted to look Yummy… They do!" Kinepolis Film in Belgium has debuted an official trailer for the European zombie comedy horror Yummy, from director Lars Damoiseaux. The film is set inside a seedy hospital, where a young woman travels with her family in order to secure a lower price on plastic surgery. Wandering through an abandoned ward her boyfriend unknowingly frees a zombie woman who is "the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment", releasing the virus and zombie mayhem. Sounds like a good time, doesn't it? It's described as a "an orgy of blood, violence and fun." Starring Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Clara Cleymans, Benjamin Ramon, Eric Godon, and Annick Christiaens. Good news - this trailer is all in English. Not only is it crazy bloody and violent, but it's definitely NSFW - so watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Lars Damoiseaux's Yummy, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Yummy is an orgy of blood, violence and fun in which a young couple travel to a shabby Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she is the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her, but does not realize he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change doctors, patients, and his mother-in-law into bloodthirsty zombies. Yummy is made by Dutch filmmaker Lars Damoiseaux, his first real feature after a project called 10 jaar leuven kort previously, and numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Lars Damoiseaux and Eveline Hagenbeek. The film will open in Belgium starting on December 18th, 2019 coming up. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned. Any good?