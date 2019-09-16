Boyd Holbrook in Trailer for Crime Thriller 'In the Shadow of the Moon'

"You have to stop chasing me… I'm doing all this for a reason." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled In the Shadow of the Moon, not to be confused with the fantastic Apollo missions documentary of the exact same name (but, why use that title again?). The film is a crime mystery, the latest from director Jim Mickle (Stake Land, Cold in July), set in Philadelphia in 1988. The story follows a police officer struggling with a lifelong obsession to track down a mysterious serial killer whose crimes defy any explanation. Starring Boyd Holbrook, with Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rachel Keller, Rudi Dharmalingam, Michael C. Hall, and Sarah Dugdale. This looks like one of these high concept serial killer thrillers that has a supernatural twist. What's up with the girl in the pod? A vampire? So weird.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Mickle's In the Shadow of the Moon, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, In the Shadow of the Moon is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart. In the Shadow of the Moon is directed by American filmmaker Jim Mickle, director of the films Mulberry St, Stake Land, We Are What We Are, and Cold in July previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Weidman and Geoffrey Tock. Netflix debuts Mickle's In the Shadow of the Moon streaming exclusively starting September 27th.