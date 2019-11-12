Brand New Trailer for Updated 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Live-Action Movie

"Whatever this creature is, I'm going to uncover the source of its power!" Paramount has released a second official trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. After an intensely negative response to this first trailer last year, the studio delayed the release by 3 months to re-work the design of Sonic and make him look more like the video game character. Certainly looks better now. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of Sonic, the furry blue "hedgehog" who can run extremely fast and control electricity and do all kinds of wild things. Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, the nefarious evil scientist hellbent on capturing him for the government and using him for their means. The usual evil plan. The cast also includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally. I dig how absurd and wacky this is, and that they are embracing that wackiness, because it won't work any other way. Maybe it will be entertaining after all?

Here's the second trailer (+ another poster) for Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog movie, from YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog from last year here, to see the first version.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy movie based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, making his feature directorial debut after directing the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is credited to Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel; from a story by Van Robichaux and Evan Susser. And based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara. Paramount will release the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020 early next year. Looking any better? Who still wants to see it?