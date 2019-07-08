Brenda Song Recovers from Trauma in a Trailer for 'Secret Obsession'

"All I have ever wanted is for you to love me." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a dramatic thriller titled Secret Obsession, being released on Netflix in just a few weeks. The film is about a woman named Jennifer, played by Brenda Song (from The Social Network, Changeland, "Pure Genius", "Dollface"), who wakes up one day in a hospital after a bad accident. She has amnesia and can't seem to remember much, including her husband. He takes her home to a secluded cabin to recover, but she soon realizes the danger is far from over. Who is this guy really? What a creepy premise. The full cast includes Mike Vogel, Dennis Haysbert, Ashley Scott, Paul Sloan, Daniel Booko, Scott Peat, & Blair Hickey. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sullivan's Secret Obsession, from Netflix's YouTube:

Recuperating from trauma, Jennifer (Brenda Song) remains in danger as she returns to a life she doesn’t remember. Secret Obsession is directed by American producer / filmmaker Peter Sullivan, director of the films Game Over, The Sandman, Cucuy: The Boogeyman, and Jingle Belle previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Sullivan and Kraig Wenman. Produced by Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Sullivan's Secret Obsession streaming exclusively starting July 18th, 2019 coming up this month. Who's interested?