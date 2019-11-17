Brendan Fraser is an Arms Dealer in 'Line of Descent' Official Trailer

"I can't die with sins buried in my soul." Gravitas has debuted a full US trailer for a crime drama from India titled Line of Descent. Three brothers from a Delhi crime family feud over the future of their enterprise. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer attempts to end the family's legacy, and an arms dealer conspires with the brothers. As wacky as it sounds, Brendan Fraser plays the arms dealer - Charu. The cast includes Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra, Ali Haji, and Anisha Victor. Line of Descent is described as "a classic crime narrative in the backdrop of Delhi merges a dysfunctional, mafia family at war with each other as an undercover officer fights his demons by assisting in their downfall." This looks like your standard crime family epic, though I have to admit, Fraser's narration livens it up in just the right way.

Here's the official US trailer (+ a poster) for Rohit Karn Batra's Line of Descent, direct from YouTube:

To see more footage - here's the first international trailer for Line of Descent, also found on YouTube:

Line of Descent follows a dysfunctional mafia family of three brothers as they fight over their fathers estate, while a cop (Abhay Deol) carries them to their tragic ending. Meanwhile, a boisterous arms dealer (Brendan Fraser) is thrust in the family war, though a mole in his criminal enterprise, and all worlds fuse into one. Line of Descent, also known as The Field, is both written and directed by Indian filmmaker Rohit Karn Batra, making his feature directorial debut after directing two shorts previously, and producing a few other films. This just premiered at this year's NYC South Asian Film Festival. Gravitas Ventures will release Batra's Line of Descent in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 13th this fall. Anyone curious?