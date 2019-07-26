MOVIE TRAILERS

Brent Vermeulen in US Trailer for South African Film 'The Harvesters'

by
July 26, 2019
"When the real world comes knocking, you won't last two minutes, bro." Altered Innocence has debuted an official US trailer for a South African drama titled The Harvesters, also known as Die Stropers (which translates directly to The Poachers) in Afrikaans. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and is getting a small theatrical release this fall. Brent Vermeulen plays a boy named Janno. He is "different, secretive, emotionally frail." One day his mother, fiercely religious, brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save, and asks Janno to make this stranger into his brother. The two start a fight for power, heritage and parental love. The cast includes Alex van Dyk, Juliana Venter, and Morné Visser. From Cannes' Un Certain Regard, "Kallos' debut feature film explores teenage angst and family dynamics set against a harsh yet stunning South African backdrop." Reminds me of God's Own Country in many ways.

South Africa, Free State region, isolated stronghold to the Afrikaans white ethnic minority culture. In this conservative farming territory obsessed with strength and masculinity, Janno (Vermeulen) is different, secretive, emotionally frail. One day his mother, fiercely religious, brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save, and asks Janno to makes this stranger into his brother. The two boys start a fight for power, heritage and parental love. The Harvesters, also known as Die Stropers, is both written & directed by South African filmmaker Etienne Kallos, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other festivals including the Chéries-Chéris Film Festival Paris where it won the Grand Prize. Altered Innocence will release Kallos' The Harvesters in select theaters starting September 13th this fall. Anyone interested?

