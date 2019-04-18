Brenton Thwaites in Full Trailer for Crime Thriller 'A Violent Separation'

"We smiled at each other like all's just fine." Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for a small-town crime thriller titled A Violent Separation, made by filmmaker brothers Kevin & Michael Goetz (of Scenic Route, Martyrs). Brenton Thwaites stars as a deputy who must make a difficult decision: arrest his older brother Ray for murder or help him cover it up. He chooses family. The two brothers then struggle with a terrible truth behind a tragedy that aims to tear three generations of a family apart. This originally went under the title The Violent Separation of Flesh and Blood before they shortened it to the simpler A Violent Separation. The film also stars Ben Robson, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Ted Levine, Francesca Eastwood, Michael Malarkey, and Claire Holt. Looks like almost every other small-town crime thriller.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin & Michael Goetz's A Violent Separation, from YouTube:

In a quiet midwestern town, a Sheriff's deputy named Norman Young (Brenton Thwaites) is faced with an impossible decision: arrest his older brother Ray for murder or help him cover it up. Norman chooses family. As the ensuing investigation withers, neither of the brothers are prepared for the weight of their guilt or how that guilt will strain their loyalty to each other when a passionate romance blossoms between Norman and the victim’s younger sister, Frances. Family bonds are tested as impossible choices must be made to protect the ones they love. A Violent Separation is directed by filmmaker brothers Kevin Goetz & Michael Goetz, both of the feature films Scenic Route and Martyrs previously, as well as a short film and other film production work. The screenplay is written by Michael Arkof. Screen Media Films will release the Goetzs' A Violent Separation in select theaters + on VOD starting May 17th next month. Who's interested?