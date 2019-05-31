Brief New Chinese Trailer for Jon Watts' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

"Stark made you an Avenger. The world needs people like you." Sony has debuted an official Chinese trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Spidey sequel in theaters in just about a month. This new 60-second trailer is basically a rehash of the recent full-length trailer, with some extra bits of new footage thrown in. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, with Jake Gyllenhaal playing Mysterio. Parker and his friends take a summer trip over to Europe, where they get in all kinds of trouble when Nick Fury (and some other bad guys) show up to wreak havoc. This also continues the MCU storyline from Homecoming, and Avengers: Endgame, with one major spoiler appearing in this trailer. The cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Samuel Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Remy Hii, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, and Tony Revolori. Looks like Spidey kept that special suit from Endgame with all the extra appendages.

Here's the new Chinese trailer (+ a poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home, from YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home here, or the recent full-length trailer.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker and his friends go on summer vacation to Europe and there Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain known as Mysterio. Spider-Man: Far From Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. The film is produced "in association" with Marvel Studios. Sony Pictures will release Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters everywhere starting July 2nd coming up this summer. Lookin' good? Planning to watch?