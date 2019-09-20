Brief New Trailer for Ulrich Köhler's 'In My Room' Starring Hans Löw

"A film of meticulous details and sly, subtle ironies." Grasshopper Film has debuted an official US trailer for the cult hit German indie film In My Room, which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year more than a year ago. They're finally releasing this hidden gem in US cinemas starting this October, for anyone who still wants to catch up with it. In My Room is about a man, played by Hans Löw, who wakes up one day to discover he is the only person left alive on the entire planet. But this isn't really a sci-fi film, it's more of a low-key drama that plays this scenario out to the fullest. He builds a home and starts living on his own there. I saw this at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year and I seriously loved it, writing a glowing review saying it's a "brilliant" film that provides unique "commentary about relationships and humanity and life on this planet." This is a very odd, brief trailer that doesn't show much - perhaps that's best for this film.

Here's the first official US trailer for Ulrich Köhler's In My Room, direct from Grasshopper's YouTube:

And for reference, here's the other main (German) trailer for Köhler's In My Room, also on YouTube:

Lost in life and beset by a recent passing, Armin has nowhere to go and just as much to show for himself. Fate (or something like it) intervenes when Armin awakes one morning and discovers that seemingly all of humanity has disappeared, leaving him to his limited devices and opening the door for self-discovery — but the gift of maximum freedom bears complications. In My Room is both written and directed by German filmmaker Ulrich Köhler, director of the films Bungalow, Windows on Monday, and Sleeping Sickness previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary, Munich, Busan, New York, Cologne, and Glasgow Film Festivals last year (here's our review). Grasshopper will finally release Köhler's In My Room in select US theaters starting on October 11th, 2019 next month.