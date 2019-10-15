Brighton Sharbino in Trailer for Post-EMP Survival Thriller 'Radioflash'

"This is the real deal. The clock is ticking. You gotta get moving." IFC Midnight has unveiled a trailer for a survival thriller titled Radioflash, marking the feature directional debut of a filmmaker / artist named Ben McPherson. When a device releases an electromagnetic pulse that kills the power for more than 200 million people, a teenage girl must help lead her family to survival in a dark new world. They seek refuge with her doomsday-prepper grandfather who lives deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, but also discover there's something else there. Starring Brighton Sharbino as Reese, Dominic Monaghan, Will Patton, Fionnula Flanagan, Miles Anderson, Michael Filipowich, Kyle Collin, Sean Cook, and Arden Myrin. This looks like it could be good, but also could be pretty bad, based on the way this trailer plays out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Ben McPherson's Radioflash, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Radioflash thrusts us into a world where an electric-magnetic pulse has just struck America, knocking out all power and propelling it back into the Dark Ages. As society descends into violent anarchy, Reese (Brighton Sharbino), a tech-skilled teenager and her father Chris (Dominic Monaghan) flee the dangers of the city, seeking refuge with her doomsday-prepper grandfather (Will Patton) deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. But they soon discover that their journey and the splendor of these mountains hide a darkness of their own. Reese is forced to adapt her modern skills into finding a way to survive in the wilderness, and reach her grandfather before it’s too late. How far would you go to lead your family to safety? Radioflash is both written & directed by American filmmaker Ben McPherson, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This hasn't shown at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC will release McPherson's Radioflash in select US theaters starting on November 15th.