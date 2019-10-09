Brooklynn Prince & Mackenzie Davis in Trailer for Horror 'The Turning'

"I don't go in that part of the house…" Universal has debuted an official trailer for a horror movie titled The Turning, the latest from Italian director Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways). This creepy new the-kids-are-not-alright thriller is a modern take on Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw". A young governess, Kate, is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. But not everything is as it seems. Starring Mackenzie Davis, with Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Mark Huberman, Barbara Marten, Niall Greig Fulton, Kim Adis, Denna Thomsen, and Karen Egan. This is a seriously unsettling trailer, with some wickedly disturbing shots - mainly involving spiders. Which freaks me the hell out - and makes this a very scary trailer to watch at night. Tread carefully.

Here's the first official trailer for Floria Sigismondi's The Turning, direct from Universal's YouTube:

The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. The Turning is directed by Italian filmmaker Floria Sigismondi, her second feature film after The Runaways previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is by Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes, adapted from the novella "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James. Produced by Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee. Universal will release Sigismondi's The Turning in theaters everywhere on January 24th, 2020 at the start of next year.