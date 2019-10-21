Bruce Willis in Full Trailer for Hospital Survival Thriller 'Trauma Center'

"Maddie! Don't make this harder than it already is!" Saban Films + Lionsgate have debuted the first official trailer for a low-grade action thriller titled Trauma Center, which is one of those vague and terrible titles for a film that doesn't setup anything. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital overnight, an injured woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder - the bullet in her leg. Luckily, a veteran cop is assigned to protect her, and he becomes her protector as the night grows more dangerous. Bruce Willis stars as the cop, and Nicky Whelan as the woman, and also featuring Steve Guttenberg, Tito Ortiz, Texas Battle, Lynn Gilmartin, Tyler Jon Olson, and Heather Johansen. This definitely looks as bad as it sounds, another bargain bin collectible.

Here's the first official trailer for Matt Eskandari's Trauma Center, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Screen legend Bruce Willis plays Lt. Wakes, a vengeful police detective determined to solve the murders of his partner and an informant. Wakes joins forces with Madison, a witness injured during the shootings. After the killers pursue Madison across the abandoned floor of a hospital, she confirms Wakes' worst fears: the two men are actually corrupt vice cops covering up a crime. As Wakes vows to get revenge, this heart-pounding action film reaches an explosive climax. Trauma Center is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Matt Eskandari, director of the movies Victim, Game of Assassins, and Feet Deep previously. The screenplay is by Paul Da Silva. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere. Saban Films will release Eskandari's Trauma Center in select theaters + on VOD starting December 6th this fall. Anyone into this?