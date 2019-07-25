Butler & Freeman in Second US Trailer for Sequel 'Angel Has Fallen'

"You almost blew me up!" Lionsgate has debuted the second official US trailer for Angel Has Fallen, the action sequel follow up to Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. We've seen two other full-length trailers for this already - one US trailer, plus another international one - but why not a third one to remind you this is hitting theaters next month. Gerard Butler returns as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who is framed once the President comes under attack, and must figure out what's really going on. Who is really behind all of this? The full cast includes Morgan Freeman as the President, with Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Chris Browning, Danny Huston, and Michael Landes. This is the best trailer yet, but it still doesn't look good. Showing all the same scenes.

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Angel Has Fallen is directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, a former stunt director, and now director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, and Shot Caller previously. The screenplay is written by Katrin Benedikt, Robert Mark Kamen, and Creighton Rothenberger. Lionsgate will release Angel Has Fallen in theaters everywhere starting on August 23rd, 2019 later this summer. Anyone into this? Planning to see this one in theaters?