Caitlin Gerard in Full Trailer for Indie Western Horror Film 'The Wind'

"This land is funny, you know… the wind never stops… plays tricks on your mind." IFC Midnight has just launched the full-length official trailer for Emma Tammi's acclaimed western horror The Wind, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (watch the festival trailer here) before stopping by Fantastic Fest. The supernatural thriller film is set in the western frontier of the late 1800s, following a plains-woman driven mad by the harshness and isolation of the untamed land. Starring Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Miles Anderson, and Dylan McTee. Described as a "chilling, folkloric tale of madness, paranoia, and otherworldly terror." Strong visuals "with pulse-pounding sound design, director Emma Tammi evokes a godforsaken world in which the forces of nature come alive with quivering menace."

Here's the full-length official trailer for Emma Tammi's The Wind, direct from IFC Midnight's YouTube:

Original description from TIFF last year: "Unravelling across a series of flashbacks that propel us towards the devastating aftermath of violence that opens the film and beyond, the story assumes the perspective of Elizabeth Macklin (Caitlin Gerard), a settler of the 1800s who has accompanied her husband in his effort to cultivate a desolate stretch of the American Western frontier." The Wind is directed by American filmmaker Emma Tammi, making her feature directorial debut after co-directing a documentary and producing a few other doc films previously. The screenplay is written by Teresa Sutherland. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year in the Midnight Madness category, and also played at Fantastic Fest and Rotterdam. IFC Midnight will release Tammi's The Wind in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 5th this spring.