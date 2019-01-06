Cameron Monaghan in First Trailer for 'Anthem of a Teenage Prophet'

"I know what's going to happen… every detail of it." SP Releasing has debuted an official trailer for another YA it-super-sucks-to-be-teen-these-days film titled Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, adapted from a novel originally titled "Anthem of a Reluctant Prophet". The extra sappy story is about a teenager who realizes he has the power of premonition, and freaks out when he predicts the death of one of his friends. Dubbed the "Prophet of Death" by the media, Luke experiences more death flashes that become reality. Terrified by his new ability, Luke gets a prescription for a powerful sedative, which stops the visions for a while, but soon they—and his general disillusionment with life—return. Cameron Monaghan stars as Luke, with Peyton List, Juliette Lewis, Grayson Gabriel, Aaron Pearl, Richard de Klerk, and Alex MacNicoll. The kid really has the perfect emo look, with that long hair, darting eyes, and everything. But this still looks bad.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Robin Hays' Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, from YouTube:

Based on an award-winning novel, a teen's gift of premonition becomes a curse when after predicting the death of one of his friends. Luke Hunter (Cameron Monaghan) is dubbed the 'prophet of death' by a local news reporter. A media madhouse infiltrates Luke's life, everyone in his Michigan hometown desperate to know more. Luke holds everyone at arm’s length – the relentless news crew, his mother (Juliette Lewis) and father, even Faith (Peyton List), the girl he has secretly loved for as long as he can remember – telling no one that the premonitions keep happening. Troubled & confused, he must make sense of his newfound abilities in this fast moving tale of struggling youth. Anthem of a Teenage Prophet is directed by filmmaker Robin Hays, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Joshua Close, Andy Matic, and Elisha Matic; adapted from the novel by Joanne Proulx. SP Releasing will release Hays' Anthem of a Teenage Prophet in select theaters + on VOD starting January 11th this month.