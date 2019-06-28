Camila Mendes in First Trailer for Drug Smugglers Drama 'Coyote Lake'

"There's certain things that once you get into, you can never get out of." Cranked Up Films has released an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled Coyote Lake, based on the real life Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande (on the Texas-Mexico border) along a dangerous drug smuggling route that has become synonymous with cartel violence and mysterious disappearances over the years. The film tells the story of a mother and her teenage daughter, who run a boarding house where they drug, rob, and kill drug-runners who stay there - trying to rid the world of bad people one by one. Until they get taken hostage one night by two injured cartel gangsters. Starring Camila Mendes (from "Riverdale", The New Romantic), along with Adriana Barraza, Andrés Veléz, Manny Pérez, Charlie Weber, and Neil Sandilands. This seems like an intense thriller that presents many different compelling moral quandaries to consider. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Seligman's Coyote Lake, direct from YouTube:

Coyote Lake, inspired by the real life Falcon Lake, is a reservoir on the Rio Grande along a dangerous drug smuggling route that has become synonymous with cartel violence and mysterious disappearances. It is there that Teresa and her teenage daughter, Ester, run a boarding house where they routinely drug, rob and drown the unsuspecting drug-runners and human traffickers who stay the night. Teresa justifies the killings to her daughter, claiming they are ridding the world of bad people and saving the stolen money to leave Coyote Lake and start anew. But when they are taken hostage themselves by two intruding cartel gangsters, their dark routine is interrupted. Ester begins to develop feelings for one of their captors, Teresa's lies are eventually exposed, and their lives are turned on their heads in an explosive and violent conclusion. Coyote Lake is directed by first-time filmmaker Sara Seligman, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Thomas James Bond and Sara Seligman. Cranked Up will release Coyote Lake in select theaters + on VOD starting August 2nd, 2019 this summer. Anyone?