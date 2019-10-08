Camila Morrone & James Badge Dale Trailer for 'Mickey and the Bear'

"I'm not going anywhere…" Utopia has debuted the first official trailer for a small town indie drama called Mickey and the Bear, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Annabelle Attanasio. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and has also stopped by IFFB, and the Seattle, Montclair, Deauville, and Hamptons Film Festivals. Faced with the responsibility to take care of her opioid addicted, veteran father, headstrong independent teen Mickey Peck keeps her household afloat. Camila Morrone (from Never Goin' Back, Death Wish) plays Mickey, with a cast including James Badge Dale as her father, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield, and Rebecca Henderson. This will definitely be a career-defining role for Morrone, "she shines as Mickey" and lead her role is reminiscent of Jennifer Lawrence in Winter's Bone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Annabelle Attanasio's Mickey and the Bear, direct from YouTube:

It's April in Anaconda, Montana, and headstrong teenager Mickey Peck (Camila Morrone) is doing what she can to keep her single, veteran father (James Badge Dale) afloat, navigating his mercurial moods, opioid addiction, and grief over the loss of his wife. Secretly, Mickey fantasizes of going to college on the west coast and finally living her life on her own terms. When Hank's controlling, jealous behavior turns destructive, Mickey must now decide between familial obligation and personal fulfillment as she puts everything on the line to claim her own independence. Mickey and the Bear is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Annabelle Attanasio, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Utopia will release Attanasio's Mickey and the Bear in select theaters starting on November 13th this fall. Who's interested?