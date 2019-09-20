Can You Solve the Mystery? First Trailer for Netflix's 'Fractured' Film

"Why would I have my daughter's scarf, but not her?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a mystery thriller titled Fractured, the latest from acclaimed American filmmaker Brad Anderson (The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, Beirut). Driving cross-country, Ray and his wife and daughter stop at a highway rest area where his daughter falls and breaks her arm. After a frantic rush to the hospital and a clash with the check-in nurse, Ray is finally able to get her to a doctor. While his wife and their daughter go downstairs for an MRI scan, Ray, exhausted, passes out in a chair in the lobby. Upon waking up, they have no record or knowledge of Ray's family ever being checked in. Where did they go? What happened to his family!? Sam Worthington stars, with Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, Adjoa Andoh, Stephanie Sy, Lucy Capri, Lauren Cochrane, and Erik Athavale. Looks alright, I'm curious to find out what's up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Anderson's Fractured, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Driving home following a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), a well-meaning but overwhelmed family man, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. After being sent away for further testing Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them. Fractured is directed by American filmmaker Brad Anderson, of the films The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, The Call, Stonehearst Asylum, and Beirut previously. The screenplay is by Alan B. McElroy. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival coming up. Netflix will then release Anderson's Fractured streaming exclusively starting on October 11th. How does that look? Curious to figure this out?