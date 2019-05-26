Cannes 2019 Awards: Bong Joon-ho's Film 'Parasite' Wins Palme D'Or

The Korean master takes top prize! Winners of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival awards, including the coveted Palme d'Or, were revealed at a glamorous ceremony in Cannes, France this weekend. The big winner this year is acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, whose new film Parasite won the Palme out of 21 other films in competition. It's one of my favorite films of the festival (read my review), and pretty much everyone here loved it. There was a big cheer from the crowd when it won! One of my other favorites, Ladj Ly's Les Miserables (read my review) took home the Grand Prix third place prize tied with Brazilian thriller Bacurau, and Céline Sciamma's incredible film Portrait of a Lady on Fire won Best Screenplay - though it should've picked up more than just this, maybe even Palme. All the 2019 winners are listed below.

Here's the full list of Cannes 2019 winners, with most of the key awards listed below, including Un Certain Regard. I'll get into my own commentary after the winners. Head to the official Cannes website for more.

Palme d'Or (Golden Palm):

Paraiste directed by Bong Joon-ho

Grand Prix (Runner Up):

Atlantique (Atlantics) directed by Mati Diop

Jury Prize:

Les Misérables directed by Ladj Ly

(tied with) Bacurau directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles

Best Director:

Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne for Young Ahmed

Best Screenplay:

Céline Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Camera d'Or (First-Time Filmmaker):

Our Mothers directed by César Díaz

Best Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain & Glory (Dolor y Gloria)

Best Leading Actress:

Emily Beecham in Jessica Hausner's Little Joe

Special Jury Mention:

Elia Suleiman for directing It Must Be Heaven

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize:

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão directed by Karim Aïnouz

Jury Prize:

Oliver Laxe for Fire Will Come (O Que Arde)

Best Director Prize:

Kantemir Balagov for Beanpole

Best Performance Prize:

Chiara Mastroianni for On a Magical Night (Chambre 212) directed by Christophe Honoré

Special Jury Prize:

Liberté directed by Albert Serra

Special Jury Mention:

Joan of Arc (Jeanne) directed by Bruno Dumont

Coup de Coeur Award:

A Brother's Love (La Femme de Mon Frère) directed by Monia Chokri

(tied with) The Climb directed by Michael Angelo Covino

That's the full winners list for this year. Congrats to all of the 2019 Cannes winners! My top picks from this year's selection are Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, both of which deserved to win the Palme d'Or. And I am happy that one of them did! Though I really believe that Portrait of a Lady on Fire deserved something better than just Best Screenplay. Not that that isn't a good thing, just that it's an exceptional film with incredible performances and extraordinary directing. Young Ahmed, on the other hand, is one of the worst films in the competition and usual they give that one the Best Director award - go figure. I'm also shocked by Beecham for Best Actress. She's fine, sure, but so many better performances. And I'm glad that Antonio Banderas won, because he's excellent but I don't think Almodovar's film deserved the Palme and early rumors were that it might win. Keep an eye out for all these films at your local cinema.

The jury was lead by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, plus: Enki Bilal, Robin Campillo, Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Maimouna N'Diaye, Paweł Pawlikowski, Kelly Reichardt, and Alice Rohrwacher. This brings us to the end of our 2019 coverage, another year at the Cannes Film Festival wraps up with the festival awards.