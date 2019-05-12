Captivating Trailer for Brazilian Sci-Fi 'Bacurau' Premiering in Cannes

"Do you want to live or die?" SBS Distribution has unveiled an official promo trailer for the Brazilian film titled Bacurau, which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival starting this week. This highly anticipated film is the follow-up to Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho's award-winning 2012 feature Aquarius. This is one of the few sci-fi films playing at Cannes, and the description hints at some kind of aliens being in this town. There's even a UFO on one of the posters. "Described as a mixture of western, adventure and sci-fi, Bacurau is set in a small town in the Brazilian backlands that disappears from the map" after the death of the town's matriarch at the age of 94. A filmmaker goes to investigate and discovers something much more mysterious. The film's key cast includes Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Jonny Mars, Antonio Saboia, Chris Doubek, and Karine Teles. This an enticing tease - just enough to leave me even more curious to see this.

Here's the first trailer (+ posters) for Juliano Dornelles & Kleber Mendonça Filho's Bacurau, on YouTube:

A filmmaker decides to travel to a village called Bacurau in the interior of Brazil to make a documentary. As days go by, he begins to discover that the locals are not exactly what they appear to be and seem to hide dangerous secrets. Bacurau is co-written and co-directed by Brazilian filmmakers Juliano Dornelles (director of the film O Ateliê da Rua do Brum previously, plus production designer on Aquarius) & Kleber Mendonça Filho (director of the films Neighboring Sounds and Aquarius, the documentary Critico, and numerous short films previously). This will initially premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month playing In Competition, then will play at the Sydney Film Festival next. Dornelles & Filho's Bacurau is still seeking international distribution, so no other release dates are set yet. First impression? How cool does that look?