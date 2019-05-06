Carloto Cotta is Diamantino in US Trailer for Wacky 'Diamantino' Film

"Something magical happened when I played." Kino Lorber has debuted an official US trailer for the wacky, brilliant, one-of-a-kind "high camp" indie comedy Diamantino, from directors Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt. This Portuguese film premiered in the Critics' Week sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and stopped by a bunch of major film festivals throughout the film. "Tabu's Carloto Cotta gives the finest comic performance in recent memory as the dimwitted Portuguese soccer superstar of the title, a burlesqued version of Christiano Ronaldo, swept up in a complicated comic conundrum involving the refugee crisis, Secret Service skullduggery, mad science genetic modification, and a right-wing anti-EU conspiracy." This is easily one of the most creative, original, and hilarious films I saw last year and I definitely recommend it - a "high-camp" international discovery that will be a cult classic very soon. Also stars Cleo Tavares, Anabela Moreira, Margarida Moreira, Carla Maciel, and Chico Chapas. You have to take a look at this movie.

Here's the new US trailer (+ posters) for Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt's Diamantino, on YouTube:

From David Ehrlich's review from Cannes: Diamantino is "an eccentric and uninhibited piece of work" and "is nothing less (and so much more) than the movie the world needs right now." I definitely agree with him.

Diamantino, the world's premiere soccer superstar loses his special touch and ends his career in disgrace. Searching for a new purpose, the international icon sets on a delirious odyssey where he confronts neo-fascism, the refugee crisis, genetic modification, and the hunt for the source of genius. Diamantino is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Gabriel Abrantes (of many short films previously, based in Lisbon) & Daniel Schmidt, both directed Palaces of Pity previously. This premiered in the Critics' Week sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Karlovy Vary, New Zealand, Melbourne, Toronto, Vancouver, and New York Film Festivals. Kino Lorber will release Abrantes & Schmidt's Diamantino in US theaters starting on May 24th later this month. For more info, visit their official website. Who's interested?