Casper Van Dien & Brianne Davis in Yacht Thriller 'Dead Water' Trailer

"Spooky, isn't it…? Out here, all alone…" Saban Films has revealed the trailer for this indie horror-thriller titled Dead Water, yet another thriller-on-a-boat movie (there seem to be more and more of these boat films these days - see also: Disappearance or Vampyrz on a Boat). When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from a modern day pirate; all the while trying to hold himself together as he faces the ghosts of the war he left behind. Casper Van Dien (of Starship Troopers fame) stars with Brianne Davis, Griff Furst, and Judd Nelson. This really doesn't look that good, but Casper Van Dien is still awesome - and that shot of him looking pissed is cool. Jump in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Helton's Dead Water, direct from YouTube:

John (Van Dien) invites his buddy David "Coop" Cooper and his attractive wife Vivian onto his new yacht, encouraging the couple to relax and get away from it all. They embark on a sea journey on John’s yacht, The Bella which, becomes the stage for a deadly game that puts friendships and lifetime love to the test. As the ship treks farther into the open horizon, they become more isolated; an unexpected mechanical malfunction leaves the yacht dead in the water, so they decide to launch a mission to seek help. But they're found by a modern day pirate (Nelson) and it becomes a fight for survival in the dead open water. Dead Water is directed by filmmaker Chris Helton, a producer making his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Jason Usry. Saban will release Helton's Dead Water in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 26th.