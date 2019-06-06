MOVIE TRAILERS

Cavill & Kingsley in First Full Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Night Hunter'

by
June 6, 2019
Source: YouTube

Night Hunter Trailer

"He rigged the basement!" A full international trailer has debuted for a dark new crime thriller titled Night Hunter, also known as just Nomis for the international release. The film is about a detective and his police force who get "caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's linked to years of female abductions and murders." Although it seems to be a bit more complex than just that, with some twists and turns. This features quite an impressive ensemble: Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill, Minka Kelly, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion, Sara Thompson, Eliana Jones, Emma Tremblay, Brendan Fletcher, and Mpho Koaho. This looks a lot like The Snowman or The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, about troubled men who abuse women, and the people caught up in trying to stop them.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for David Raymond's Night Hunter, direct from YouTube:

Night Hunter / Nomis Poster

A weathered Lieutenant (Ben Kingsley), his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's supposedly linked to years of female abductions and murders. Night Hunter, also originally titled Nomis, is both written and directed by English filmmaker David Raymond, making his feature directorial debut here following one short film previously. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. The film is already set to open in Europe later this fall, but no US release date has been set by Saban Films yet. Stay tuned for updates. How does it look?

