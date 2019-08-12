Chace Crawford in First Trailer for Young NYC Elites Film 'Nighthawks'

"He doesn't belong here…" FilmRise has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Nighthawks, the latest from Tony-winning theater director / filmmaker Grant S. Johnson (Frat Star). Chace Crawford plays a "wide-eyed Midwest transplant" named Stan who agrees to be the wingman to his "calculating and privileged" roommate Chad as they embark upon an exploration of glittering New York City nightlife, whose darkest secrets are held captive by an elite group of millennials known as "Nighthawks". If you think that sounds boring, just wait until you watch the trailer. The cast includes Kevin Zegers, Janet Montgomery, Lola Bessis, Michele Weaver, Blue Kimble, Craig Castaldo, Melanie Blake Roth, Max Sheldon, Juliette Labelle, and Nicole Balsam. This looks way too extravagant and cliche and glitzy for my tastes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Grant S. Johnson's Nighthawks, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

