Chadwick Boseman in First Trailer for NYC Action Thriller '21 Bridges'

"Something's going on here." STX Entertainment has finally debuted the first official trailer for an intense NYC action thriller titled 21 Bridges, formerly known as 17 Bridges. The title is a reference to the decision in the movie, during a citywide manhunt, to shut down and block off all 21 bridges that access Manhattan (and all the tunnels and trains and everything). Chadwick Boseman stars as a disgraced detective who gets a shot at redemption, jumping into the massive manhunt for a cop killer which leads him to discover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire. The big ensemble cast includes Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Stephan James, Dale Pavinski, Gary Carr, Victoria Cartagena, and Toby Hemingway. This does look pretty slick, and I'm curious about the twist.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Kirk's 21 Bridges, direct from STX's YouTube:

Follows a disgraced detective (Boseman) in the NYPD who is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him. During the manhunt, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history - no exit or entry to the island including all 21 bridges. 21 Bridges, originally titled 17 Bridges, is directed by Irish filmmaker Brian Kirk, director of the film Middletown previously, as well as TV episodes for "Game of Thrones" and "Penny Dreadful". The screenplay is written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Adam Mervis. STX will open Kirk's 21 Bridges in theaters everywhere starting on July 12th, 2019 in the summer. First impression? Who's in?