Chadwick Boseman Takes on New York in Final '21 Bridges' Trailer

"They told me you were the guy who kills killers." STX Entertainment has debuted a third & final official trailer for the NYC action thriller 21 Bridges. We've seen two solid trailers previously, but the movie was delayed from a September release until late November. The title is a reference to the decision in the movie, during a citywide manhunt, to shut down and block off all 21 bridges that access Manhattan (and all the tunnels and trains). Chadwick Boseman stars as a disgraced detective seeking redemption who gets into the massive manhunt for a cop killer which leads him to discover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire. The main cast includes Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Stephan James, Dale Pavinski, Gary Carr, Victoria Cartagena, and Toby Hemingway. So this looks it could be pretty good, or maybe not, only time will tell whether it's really worth a watch after all.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ new poster) for Brian Kirk's 21 Bridges, direct from STX's YouTube:

Follows a disgraced detective (Boseman) in the NYPD who is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him. During the manhunt, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history - no exit or entry to the island including all 21 bridges. 21 Bridges, originally titled 17 Bridges, is directed by Irish filmmaker Brian Kirk, director of the film Middletown previously, as well as TV episodes for "Game of Thrones" and "Penny Dreadful". The screenplay is written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Adam Mervis. STX will open Kirk's 21 Bridges in theaters everywhere starting November 22nd coming up soon. Still planning to watch this?