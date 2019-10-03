Charlie Shotwell in First Trailer for Ciarán Foy's Creepy Horror Film 'Eli'

"Why do I feel worse?!" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie horror film called Eli, the latest from acclaimed Irish filmmaker Ciarán Foy (of Citadel and Sinister 2). This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, but will be dropping right onto Netflix in a few weeks - just in time for the horror season. Eli is about a young boy named Eli, played by Charlie Shotwell (from Captain Fantastic, The Glass Castle, All the Money in the World, and The Nightingale), receiving treatment for his auto-immune disorder, who discovers that the house he's living isn't as safe as he thought. He moves into a "safe house" but starts to feel even worse, and starts to see some very creepy things. The full cast includes Kelly Reilly, Max Martini, Lili Taylor, Sadie Sink, Deneen Tyler, and Katia Gomez. This is a seriously freaky deaky little trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ciarán Foy's Eli, from YouTube (via Bloody-Disgusting):

After checking into a clean house to treat his auto-immune disorder, Eli (Charlie Shotwell), age 11, begins to believe that the house is haunted. Unable to leave, Eli soon suspects that the house, and the doctor who runs it, are more sinister than they appear. Eli is directed by acclaimed Irish horror filmmaker Ciarán Foy, director of the films Citadel and Sinister 2 previously, as well as a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by David Chirchirillo, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing. It's produced by Trevor Macy and John Zaozirny. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Ciarán Foy's Eli streaming exclusively starting October 18th this month. How creepy does this look?