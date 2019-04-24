Charlize Theron & Seth Rogen in One More Quick 'Long Shot' Trailer

"Bringing someone like Fred onto the team is a little reckless." Lionsgate has debuted a quick new trailer for the comedy Long Shot, from director Jonathan Levine, opening in theaters in just a few weeks. Seth Rogen reteams with Levine (after both 50/50 and The Night Before) chasing after an entirely unattainable presidential candidate, played by Charlize Theron. Flarsky, an unemployed journalist battered by his own misfortune, attempts to pursue Charlotte Field, his childhood crush and babysitter who has become one of the most powerful and unreachable women on the planet. The cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, June Diane Raphael, Andy Serkis, Randall Park, O'Shea Jackson Jr., James Saito, Ravi Patel, and Gabrielle Graham. This isn't the best trailer (the first one still rocks) but it's some extra footage to remind everyone that this comedy is hitting theaters in the first week of May. And everyone says it's worth a watch.

Here's the third trailer (+ two TV spots) for Jonathan Levin's Long Shot, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Levine's Long Shot again here, or the second red band trailer.

He's a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She's the country's top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred's carefree indiscretions, past & present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. Long Shot is directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Levine, of the films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies, The Night Before, and Snatched previously. The screenplay is by Liz Hannah and Dan Sterling. This will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March. Lionsgate will release Long Shot in theaters everywhere starting May 3rd to kick off the summer.