Charlotte Best & Bryan Burton in Trailer for 'A Name Without a Place'

"Living here, you'll see, time has a way of standing still…" Dualist Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled A Name Without a Place, the latest film from filmmaker Kenny Riches (Must Come Down, The Strongest Man). This is an odd one. After a young man arrives in the Florida Keys, he meets the girl of his dreams. They escape troubles with the locals and stumble upon a secret estate of a narcissistic recluse, who may or may not have found the fountain of youth. Starring Charlotte Best and Bryan Burton as the main couple, Emma Lee and Gordon, plus Patrick Fugit, Elizabeth McGovern, Chris Parnell, David Sullivan, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Christine McCarthy. Well, this looks like an interesting film, not like anything else we've ever seen. I am digging Fugit's crazy-but-cool performance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kenny Riches' A Name Without a Place, direct from YouTube:

Having never left his small island hometown, Gordon Grafton (Burton) lacks the drive to discover the world beyond the manicured shores of Miami Beach — that is until he suffers the loss of his twin brother, Ivan. After discovering Ivan’s journal, Gordon sets forth on an adventure to retrace his brother’s travels taking him to the Florida Keys. While uncovering a deeper understanding of fate and his own mortality, he stumbles across a narcissistic recluse (Fugit) and his fountain of youth. A Name Without a Place is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Kenny Riches, director of the films Must Come Down and The Strongest Man previously, as well as a few shorts. This premiered at the Miami Film Festival this year. Dualist will release Riches' A Name Without a Place sometime this fall - stay tuned for exact date.