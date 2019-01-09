Charlotte Has Fun: New Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Slut in a Good Way'

"He was all over me!" "Don't fall in love." Comedy Dynamics has debuted an official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Slut in a Good Way, which is a provocative title and comes straight from the film. This is in French because it's from Quebec, with the original title as Charlotte a du fun, or Charlotte has fun. It's about a group of three wild, carefree teenage girls who decide to start working at a "Toy Depot" store that is also staffed by a group of attractive young men with whom they fool around with. "The film explores teenage girls' desires, the blurred lines between sex and friendship, and the unfair double standard imposed upon girls. It is a story of desire, self-censorship, and self-assertion." Starring Marguerite Bouchard, Romane Denis, Rose Adam, Alex Godbout, and Marylou Belugou. The colorful subtitles with the B&W footage is really creative and cool, but it might get annoying fast. This looks like a fresh, fun, subversive little film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sophie Lorain's Slut in a Good Way, direct from YouTube:

Following in the footsteps of classic independent films like Clerks and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Slut in a Good Way follows three teenage girls exploring their first taste of freedom: Charlotte, the recently heartbroken, Megane, the anti-love anarchist, and Aube, a virgin who dreams of love — all three smitten by the guys at the “Toy Depot.” After applying for their first part-time job at the store during this one fateful summer, the three girls experience for the very first time what it is like to make their own decisions and their resulting consequences. Slut in a Good Way, originally titled Charlotte a du fun, is directed by Quebecois actress-filmmaker Sophie Lorain, making her second feature film after Heat Wave previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Catherine Léger. Comedy Dynamics will release Lorain's Slut in a Good Way in select theaters starting March 22nd, 2019 coming up. Interested?