Chase Williamson in Brutal First Trailer for Serial Killer Thriller 'Artik'

"I've always found myself gravitating towards chaos." Epic Pictures + Dread have unveiled the first official trailer for a new serial killer thriller titled Artik, which just premiered at the Popcorn Frights Film Fest in Florida. This indie film is a "shockingly violent and very engaging" serial killer horror about a comic book obsessed murderer who teaches his son how to get away with all the killings. That is, until he befriends a mysterious man who threatens to expose everything. Chase Williamson stars as Holton Shudcase, with Jerry G. Angelo as "Artik", plus a small cast including Lauren Ashley Carter, Matt Mercer, David Robbins, and Gavin White. This definitely looks like it's only for die-hard horror fans who can stomach this kind of violence. Featuring a very colorful poster by artist Christopher Shy - which you can see below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Botchii's Artik, direct from Epic Picture's YouTube:

A comic book obsessed serial killer teaches his son how to get away with a series of brutal murders until the boy befriends a mysterious man who threatens to expose the family's horrifying secret. Artik is both written and directed by film editor / writer / filmmaker Tom Botchii Skowronski, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Jerry G. Angelo, Kodi Saint Angelo, Erik Bernard, and Tom Botchii Skowronski. This just premiered at the Popcorn Frights Film Fest in Florida this summer. Epic Pictures and Dread will release Botchii Skowronski's Artik in select theaters starting on September 6th, then on VOD starting September 10th this fall. Anyone interested? How does that look?